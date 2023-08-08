Azerbaijani Ombudsperson condemns statement of UN rapporteurs on Lachin Road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has condemned the statement of the UN rapporteurs regarding the Lachin Road, Trend reports.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which is one of the main documents declaring human rights and freedoms, contains the principles of ensuring equality for all people and prohibits discrimination regardless of race, gender, language, religion, origin, or political beliefs.

"We believe that this document should become a fundamental source for the UN member states as well as institutions that are part of the UN system of mechanisms for the protection of human rights," Aliyeva said.

"I urge the speakers and independent experts of the UN Human Rights Council to carry out their activities in accordance with the principles established by the UN, not to allow double standards, refrain from statements that hinder the peace-building process in the region and create conditions for aggravation of the situation, take effective measures against Armenia, which constantly creates provocations in the region, and support the efforts of Azerbaijan to ensure peace and security," she said.