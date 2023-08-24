Negotiations are important for peace process continuation between Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. At present, after the cessation of occupation, it is important that the process based on mutual respect for territorial integrity between Azerbaijan and Armenia should move forward not in words, but on the basis of real negotiations, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press briefing with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is taking important steps in this direction. For almost 30 years there was no opportunity to start delimitation between the two countries. The reason for this was Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands," the minister said.

The visit of Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib to the region started on August 22. First she visited Armenia, and on August 23 - Georgia.