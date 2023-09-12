Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society looks to speak with Russian Red Cross team after their return from Khankendi

Politics Materials 12 September 2023 11:38 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 12. Talks can be held after Russian Red Cross staff's return, Secretary Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC), Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) Jeyhun Mirzayev told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

According to Mirzayev, today at about 7:00 (GMT +4), a truck with food cargo from the Russian Red Cross passed through the checkpoint of Russian peacekeepers and had already arrived in Khankendi.

The cargo is being unloaded at the appropriate warehouse, he also said.

Will be updated

