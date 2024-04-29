Tajikistan concerned as its citizens become stuck in Moscow airports

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 29. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has expressed concern about Tajik citizens stuck in Moscow airports, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, as of the end of April 27, 954 Tajik citizens were in temporary holding zones at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport without proper sanitary conditions. Among them are Tajik students studying in Russia under educational quotas.

It has been noted that out of the total number of Tajik citizens stranded at Vnukovo Airport, 322 have been allowed entry into Russia after hours of waiting. However, Russian authorities reportedly intend to include 306 individuals on the so-called "expulsion list," with 27 already deported. Such restrictive measures are reportedly applied exclusively to Tajik citizens.

A similar difficult situation is also observed at Moscow's Zhukovsky, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo airports, where dozens of Tajik citizens are reportedly held without adequate conditions.

Due to the lack of sufficient hot meals for stranded Tajik citizens, Tajik diplomats, in cooperation with representatives of the diaspora, are providing food at Vnukovo Airport.

A round-the-clock operational headquarters has been established by the consular service of the Tajikistan diplomatic mission in Moscow to provide necessary assistance to compatriots on the ground.

Earlier, the Tajik side voiced concern over the increasing number of cases where the country's citizens are denied entry into Russia without valid reasons, during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan, Semyon Grigoriev.

On April 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan advised its citizens to temporarily avoid travel to Russia unless absolutely necessary.