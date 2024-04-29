Turkmenistan set to host international food exhibition

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. The international exhibition of food products, food industry, packaging, agriculture, and modern food production technologies "Agro Pack Turkmenistan-2024" and "Turkmen Food-2024", will open in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat city, on May 15–17 this year, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the exhibition, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan together with the So Fuar international exhibition company, will become a platform for demonstrating achievements in the fields of the agro-industrial complex, agriculture, and food industry.

At the exhibition, producers of agricultural products and food products will be able to establish contacts with existing and potential partners interested in investing in business development.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to get acquainted with a wide range of demanded products and product innovations, where special attention will be paid to packaging equipment, products, and designs in accordance with the environmental requirements of accepted international standards.

Furthermore, foreign companies from Türkiye, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, and other countries will take part in the event.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's desire to develop its agro-industrial and food sectors penetrates into the depths of its economic strategy, based on natural resources and cultural traditions.

The country is actively investing in modern technologies and infrastructure in order to increase agricultural production, ensure food security, and stimulate export opportunities.

This development direction not only strengthens the economy but also contributes to social stability and the improvement of the quality of life of the local population, deepening the role of Turkmenistan as an important participant in the global agricultural arena.

