Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 29 April 2024 11:12 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar

April 15

1.7

April 22

1.7

April 16

1.7

April 23

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 24

1.7

April 18

1.7

April 25

1.7

April 19

1.7

April 26

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0096 manat at the end of last week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0086 manat and amounted to 1.8174 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

April 15

1.8109

April 22

1.8131

April 16

1.8043

April 23

1.8109

April 17

1.8055

April 24

1.8198

April 18

1.8152

April 25

1.8205

April 19

1.8082

April 26

1.8227

Average rate per week

1.8088

Average rate per week

1.8174

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

April 15

0.0182

April 22

0.0182

April 16

0.0181

April 23

0.0182

April 17

0.0180

April 24

0.0182

April 18

0.0180

April 25

0.0184

April 19

0.0181

April 26

0.0185

Average rate per week

0.0181

Average rate per week

0.0183

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat last week. The weighted average rate fell by 0.0001 and amounted to 0.0522 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

April 15

0.0525

April 22

0.0523

April 16

0.0524

April 23

0.0521

April 17

0.0522

April 24

0.0522

April 18

0.0523

April 25

0.0522

April 19

0.0522

April 26

0.0522

Average rate per week

0.0523

Average rate per week

0.0522

