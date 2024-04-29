Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar
|
April 15
|
1.7
|
April 22
|
1.7
|
April 16
|
1.7
|
April 23
|
1.7
|
April 17
|
1.7
|
April 24
|
1.7
|
April 18
|
1.7
|
April 25
|
1.7
|
April 19
|
1.7
|
April 26
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0096 manat at the end of last week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0086 manat and amounted to 1.8174 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
April 15
|
1.8109
|
April 22
|
1.8131
|
April 16
|
1.8043
|
April 23
|
1.8109
|
April 17
|
1.8055
|
April 24
|
1.8198
|
April 18
|
1.8152
|
April 25
|
1.8205
|
April 19
|
1.8082
|
April 26
|
1.8227
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8088
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8174
The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
April 15
|
0.0182
|
April 22
|
0.0182
|
April 16
|
0.0181
|
April 23
|
0.0182
|
April 17
|
0.0180
|
April 24
|
0.0182
|
April 18
|
0.0180
|
April 25
|
0.0184
|
April 19
|
0.0181
|
April 26
|
0.0185
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0181
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0183
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat last week. The weighted average rate fell by 0.0001 and amounted to 0.0522 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
April 15
|
0.0525
|
April 22
|
0.0523
|
April 16
|
0.0524
|
April 23
|
0.0521
|
April 17
|
0.0522
|
April 24
|
0.0522
|
April 18
|
0.0523
|
April 25
|
0.0522
|
April 19
|
0.0522
|
April 26
|
0.0522
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0523
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0522
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel