Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar April 15 1.7 April 22 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 24 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 25 1.7 April 19 1.7 April 26 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0096 manat at the end of last week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0086 manat and amounted to 1.8174 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro April 15 1.8109 April 22 1.8131 April 16 1.8043 April 23 1.8109 April 17 1.8055 April 24 1.8198 April 18 1.8152 April 25 1.8205 April 19 1.8082 April 26 1.8227 Average rate per week 1.8088 Average rate per week 1.8174

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble April 15 0.0182 April 22 0.0182 April 16 0.0181 April 23 0.0182 April 17 0.0180 April 24 0.0182 April 18 0.0180 April 25 0.0184 April 19 0.0181 April 26 0.0185 Average rate per week 0.0181 Average rate per week 0.0183

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat last week. The weighted average rate fell by 0.0001 and amounted to 0.0522 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira April 15 0.0525 April 22 0.0523 April 16 0.0524 April 23 0.0521 April 17 0.0522 April 24 0.0522 April 18 0.0523 April 25 0.0522 April 19 0.0522 April 26 0.0522 Average rate per week 0.0523 Average rate per week 0.0522

