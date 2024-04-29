Alat Free Economic Zone was represented at one of the biggest trade fairs (PHOTO)

Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZA) took part in Hannover Messe, one of the biggest trade fairs in the world. Hannover Messe, which took place on 22-26 April in Hannover, Germany, is amongst the biggest fairs worldwide in terms of its scale, and the number of participants and visitors.

AFEZA participated with a seperate stand in the exhibition, where the biggest companies showcase their products and services. In the framework of the fair, the respresentatives of AFEZA met with well-known companies from Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, Türkiye, India etc. and briefed them about the favorable business environment created in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The investors were informed about the unique legal base of the AFEZ, as well as about the fiscal and non-fiscal incetinves package, transport and logistics services, industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, and other advantages, and were invited to establish their production facilities in the area of Alat Free Economic Zone.