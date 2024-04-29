Turkmenistan and Russia's Tatarstan strengthen multidisciplinary cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov discussed strengthening multidisciplinary cooperation, Trend reports.

During the meeting held in Ashgabat, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, taking into account the interests of national economies and their extensive experience working together in the implementation of major projects.

They stressed the role of the Turkmen-Tatarstan working group as an effective mechanism for maintaining a productive dialogue and strengthening trade and economic partnership.

Minnikhanov expressed the interest of Tatarstan's business circles in expanding their presence in the promising Turkmen market, highly appreciating the favorable investment climate created in the country and the authority of Turkmenistan as a reliable partner.

Furthermore, fruitful cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including in the scientific and educational spheres, was particularly noted.

Meanwhile, as part of the desire to strengthen economic ties and expand trade partnerships between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan, the focus is on multilateral and mutually beneficial initiatives, including the exchange of expertise in the oil and gas industry, the development of infrastructure and transport routes, as well as the promotion of investments and business partnerships.

Within the framework of this strategic cooperation, special attention is also paid to creating favorable conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the exchange of experience in the fields of education and culture, contributing to deep mutual understanding and further strengthening friendly relations between both sides.

