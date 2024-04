Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 55.8 manat, or $32.8 (1.39 percent), at the end of the last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 78.3 manat or $46.06 (1.94 percent) compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 3,962 manat ($2,330), Trend reports.

Gold ounce value change April 15 4,005 manat ($2,356) April 22 4,027 manat ($2,369) April 16 4,057 manat ($2,386) April 23 3,920 manat ($2,305) April 17 4,047 manat ($2,381) April 24 3,954 manat ($2,326) April 18 4,038 manat ($2,375) April 25 3,936 manat ($2,315) April 19 4,052 manat ($2,384) April 26 3,971 manat ($2,356) Average weekly rate 4,040 manat ($2,376) Average weekly rate 3,962 manat ($2,331)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 0.6562 manat, or $0.38 (1.38 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 46.6 manat, or $27.4, which is 3.47 percent, or 1.67 manat ($0.98) less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change April 15 47.9 manat ($28.17) April 22 47.5 manat ($27.9) April 16 48.9 manat ($28.7) April 23 45.8 manat ($26.9) April 17 48.01 manat ($28.2) April 24 46.6 manat ($27.4) April 18 48.3 manat ($28.4) April 25 46.1 manat ($27.1) April 19 48.04 manat ($26.6) April 26 46.9 manat ($27.6) Average weekly rate 48.3 manat ($26.1) Average weekly rate 46.6 manat ($27.4)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week fell by 19.7 manat, or $11.6 (1.24 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 62.1 manat, or $36.5 (3.83 percent), to 1,561 manat ($918.2) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change April 15 1,653 manat ($972.3) April 22 1,588 manat ($934.1) April 16 1,649 manat ($967) April 23 1,552 manat ($913) April 17 1,619 manat ($952.3) April 24 1,559 manat ($917) April 18 1,595 manat ($938.2) April 25 1,535 manat ($902.9) April 19 1,597 manat ($939.4) April 26 1,569 manat ($922.9) Average weekly rate 1,623 manat ($954.7) Average weekly rate 1,561 manat ($918.2)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 60 manat, or $35.3 (3.44 percent), during the last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.1 percent, or 36.7 manat ($21.6), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,715 manat ($1,009).

Palladium ounce value change April 15 1,780 manat ($1,047) April 22 1,746 manat ($1,027) April 16 1,751 manat ($1,030) April 23 1,701 manat ($1,001) April 17 1,735 manat ($1,020) April 24 1,755 manat ($1,032) April 18 1,755 manat ($1,032) April 25 1,688 manat ($922.9) April 19 1,737 manat ($1,022) April 26 1,686 manat ($991.7) Average weekly rate 1,752 manat ($1,030) Average weekly rate 1,715 manat ($1,009)

