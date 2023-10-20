Azerbaijan speaks up about colonial policy, others clam up - Martinique Freedom Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan talks about colonial policy when others keep silent, Luc Carole from the Martinique Freedom Party said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in Baku during the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

"Azerbaijan expresses its position when other states prefer to remain silent on the issue of colonial policies. We have gathered in Baku and hope to elevate this topic to the UN level in the future, utilizing the available opportunities. Azerbaijan currently holds the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and Uganda will follow. We must carefully discuss our next steps and raise this issue for public discourse," he emphasized.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.