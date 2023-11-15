Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan modifies list of state-provided services at "ASAN xidmət" centers

Politics Materials 15 November 2023 17:42 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The number of services provided by state bodies in "ASAN xidmət" (public services agency) centers has been reduced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree on amendments to the decree "On ensuring the activity of the State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Thus, certificates to teachers who passed certification in state bodies will no longer be issued in "ASAN xidmət" centers.

