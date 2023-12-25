Armenian occupation brought ruins to Azerbaijan's forest fund - President's representative

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. During the Armenian occupation, 56 thousand hectares of Azerbaijan's forest fund was destroyed, a Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov told Trend.

According to Huseynov, sustainable restoration of the fund as well as restoration of kariz [a system for transporting water from an aquifer or water well to the surface through an underground aqueduct] are very important. There were more than 50 networks of kariz'es in Aghdam, but the vast majority of them were destroyed by Armenians.

Huseynov noted that extensive restoration and construction work continues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation. During these processes, issues of environmental sustainability are of particular importance.

"It is well known that the territories liberated from occupation have been declared green zones. Issues of environmental sustainability are given special attention in the liberated territories," he emphasized.

Huseynov also noted that the Shahbulag mine in Aghdam is currently being operated, and stones coming from there are used in construction processes.

"More rational exploitation and return of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur fields to the economic turnover of the country will contribute to reconstruction works," he added.

