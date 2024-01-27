PACE decisions have no particular weight - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) regarding Azerbaijan has brought the country's relations with the European Union to the brink of rupture, political expert Turab Rzayev told Trend.

Rzayev noted that the decision taken against Azerbaijan is not so pleasant.

"Nevertheless, PACE decisions have no special importance. This body's rulings are primarily advisory and recommendatory in nature. PACE is not an executive or legislative body of the European Union. PACE is reminiscent of a Western-exclusive society where former statesmen and others frequently congregate to discuss a topic. However, when we view the events of recent years in a broader context, this is a significant stride. The relationship between Azerbaijan and the European Union is on the edge of implosion," he added.

According to the expert, the Council of Europe issued a statement alleging that Azerbaijan aims to take Armenia's territory.

"It is reasonable to conclude that the EU initiated this process as a mechanism of general pressure on Azerbaijan. The primary worry is that France is pressuring other European countries to join the proposed sanctions against our country. Everything that has happened in recent days appears to be a direct result of Western pressure on Azerbaijan.

Why is the EU putting pressure on our country? There are two nuances. First, Europe is lobbying for an early peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They want a peace deal signed soon, and Azerbaijan wants to compromise on several agreements so that they can establish a foothold in the South Caucasus. The second nuance is that the West wants Azerbaijan to distance itself from Russia, cut ties with Iran, and become more aligned with the West," he emphasized.

