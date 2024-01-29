PACE's resolution mirrors biased political interests - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The PACE's (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) decision reflects skewed political interests, Azerbaijani member of Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Emin Hajiyev told Trend.

"It is known that the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials were not approved by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe at the winter session, and it was requested that our delegation's voting rights be temporarily restricted. This is another campaign of forces that failed to swallow the independent strategy, triumphant victory, and complete restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty," he said.

Hajiyev noted that those who are trying to put pressure on the Azerbaijani state should realize that these efforts will not bring results. "This biased initiative was put forward in PACE by Frank Schwabe, head of the Socialist group. PACE was unconcerned about the fate of Azerbaijanis who were forced out of their native lands at gunpoint nearly thirty years ago, but it is now raising the issue of non-existent "violations" of human rights, such as the alleged "forced eviction" of Armenian residents from Karabakh, who in reality left willingly. PACE's activities demonstrate dishonesty and political hypocrisy. Although this plan was proposed by a German lawmaker, it is widely known that the structure's leaders and France are intimately involved. France, which has failed in foreign policy and lost its global authority, is attempting to put pressure on our country through PACE," the MP added.

In conclusion, Hajiyev highlighted that these strategies of foreign forces will not produce any outcomes. Azerbaijan conducts an independent domestic and foreign policy, and such initiatives by PACE and other forces have no bearing on Azerbaijan. The world has once again experienced Azerbaijan's just position, will, and tenacity.

To note, in response to the insufferable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation has decided to suspend its activity and presence in PACE for an indefinite period.

