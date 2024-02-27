Hungary protests against PACE resolution on Azerbaijani delegation credentials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Hungary has protested against the PACE resolution on the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, the press service of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, Zsolt Németh, the leader of the Hungarian National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), sent a letter to PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos on February 22. The communication pertained to Resolution No. 2527 (2004), which was passed during the organization's winter session and addresses the non-ratification of the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation.

The letter notes that cases of stopping dialogue with the delegations strike a blow to the joint activity.

Zsolt Németh called on the PACE president together with political groups to take urgent and decisive steps to restore the activity of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in PACE.

"I reiterate my dissent with Resolution No. 2527 (2024) passed during the winter session. I extend my support, along with that of my colleagues, for ongoing and sustainable efforts to facilitate the return of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly," the letter reads.

The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session. Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan allegedly "organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh". Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were "not invited" to observe the presidential election to be held on February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

