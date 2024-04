BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the Structure of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Refugees and IDPs, Trend reports.

According to the decree, parts 2 and 4 of the document have been abolished.

Thus, the Department of Repatriation and the Department of International Relations, Information and Press Service were abolished.

