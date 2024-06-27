President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on amendments to two laws

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the law on amendments to the laws "On Medicines" and "On Advertising" and the decree on the application of the law "On Medicines," Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must take necessary measures to improve the decision on approval of the "Rules of Examination of Food Additives with Biological Activity," inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and solve other issues arising from the law on amendments to the laws "On Medicines" and "On Advertising."

In paragraph 2.1-2 of the decree on the application of the law "On Medicines," in the second case, the word "third" will be replaced by the word "fourth.".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel