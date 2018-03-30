Baku airport operating in regular mode despite strong winds

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate in a regular mode despite strong winds in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, spokesman for Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Pasha Kesamanski told Trend on March 30.

"No changes have been made in the timetable. We are observing the situation, and if something changes, it will be announced additionally. Presently, the work runs on schedule," Kesamanski said.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, accompanied by strong (dangerous) northwest winds on March 30-31. The wind speed will be 18-23 m/s, with gusts up to 25-30 m/s, and in some places it will reach 32-35 m/s.

