Baku airport operating in regular mode despite strong winds

30 March 2018 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate in a regular mode despite strong winds in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, spokesman for Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Pasha Kesamanski told Trend on March 30.

"No changes have been made in the timetable. We are observing the situation, and if something changes, it will be announced additionally. Presently, the work runs on schedule," Kesamanski said.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, accompanied by strong (dangerous) northwest winds on March 30-31. The wind speed will be 18-23 m/s, with gusts up to 25-30 m/s, and in some places it will reach 32-35 m/s.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan, Iran expand co-op in oil and gas sector
Oil&Gas 14:48
Azerbaijan-Iran relations reach qualitatively new level
Economy news 14:04
BSTDB talks on acquiring stakes in Azerbaijani companies
Economy news 12:46
Azerbaijan announces tender for Goygol city's improvement
Tenders 11:43
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan to chair Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2022
Politics 11:28
Cekuta sees potential for increased engagement of US in Azerbaijan’s energy sector
Oil&Gas 10:41
Long-term assets of Azerbaijani insurance company decreases
Economy news 10:39
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani presidential election to be held in democratic, fair, transparent atmosphere
Politics 10:00
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44
Azerbaijan secures status of bridge between West and East - Mexican ambassador (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan 29 March 23:27
Turkish professor: Armenians - main culprits and participants in genocide in Caucasus region
Politics 29 March 22:47
Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office sets up Working Group for presidential election
Politics 29 March 21:41
Azerbaijan's state communications operator to buy materials via tender
Tenders 29 March 21:40
Azerbaijan sending metal products for new BMW plant in Germany
Economy news 29 March 21:34
Institute of History: Azerbaijanis’ right to Irevan and lands around it must be restored
Politics 29 March 21:18
North-South project implementation to contribute to economic development of all participating countries
Economy news 29 March 20:42
MP talks on Azerbaijan-Iran strengthening ties
Politics 29 March 20:41
MP: Radical political elements intensifying on eve of presidential election in Azerbaijan
Politics 29 March 20:41