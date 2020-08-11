Minister: Azerbaijan sees record-breaking figures on social expenses, employment support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Indicators on social expenses and support measures for employment in Azerbaijan have beaten record in 2020, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev told media in an interview, Trend reports.

"Over the past period, on behalf of the head of state, the coverage of social assistance has been expanded. Currently, 350,000 members of 84,000 families receive such assistance," said the minister.

"This year, a record number of at least 1,500 apartments and private houses, and 400 cars will be granted to families of martyrs and war-disabled persons. The social services program for seniors aged over 65 years covers 15,000 people," Babayev said.

"During the special quarantine regime, more than 100,000 families received 200,000 food packages. A total of over 500,000 people will benefit from social protection programs, 200 million manat ($117.6 million) has been allocated for these purposes," said the minister.

The minister added that the support was provided to 2 million people on social security, as part of maintaining labor relations - 1,660 people, unemployment and support for low-income persons who lost income during the quarantine regime - more than 700,000 citizens.

"All these measures again show that the welfare of the citizen of Azerbaijan is at the center of the state policy," Babayev added.