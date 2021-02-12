Azerbaijan restricts import of poultry meat from Czech Republic, Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan has imposed a temporary ban on the import of all types of live bird and poultry products from the Central Bohemian Region (Czech Republic) and the State of Brandenburg (Germany) due to the detection of the highly pathogenic disease ‘bird flu’, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency told Trend on Feb.12.

The ban is based on zoning principles in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

At the same time, in order to strengthen control measures regarding the implementation of the necessary actions in connection with arriving and transit vehicles from the Czech Republic and Germany, a corresponding appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.