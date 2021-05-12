Azerbaijan confirms 558 more COVID-19 cases, 1,454 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 558 new COVID-19 cases, 1,454 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died, Trend reports on May 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 328,159 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 309,771 of them have recovered, and 4,726 people have died. Currently, 13,662 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,155 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,353,167 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Collection of notes of works by Azerbaijani composers prepared by Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented at Shusha Music Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Need to restore transport route to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - obvious - Russian expert
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from her next visit to Karabakh with President Ilham Aliyev on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
US looking to jointly produce Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid vaccine in India, talks on with SII
Azerbaijan - unique space where there is interreligious harmony, cooperation, says Azerbaijani president