Azerbaijan confirms 558 more COVID-19 cases, 1,454 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 558 new COVID-19 cases, 1,454 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died, Trend reports on May 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 328,159 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 309,771 of them have recovered, and 4,726 people have died. Currently, 13,662 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,155 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,353,167 tests have been conducted so far.