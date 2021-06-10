Bakcell network already covers Shusha! (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Bakcell has expanded its network coverage to city of Shusha.

Thus, another big step for the liberated territories was made: Bakcell technology personnel are constantly working on expanding the network coverage in Karabakh and now Shusha city is covered.

Moreover, 2G, 3G and 4G stations of Bakcell were also installed at “Jidir Duzu” of Shusha city, as well as Hadrut and other areas of Khojavend, and some areas of Jabrayil district.

Bakcell will continue to implement works in Karabakh, aiming to further extend the coverage of network, which was named “the Fastest Mobile Network of Azerbaijan” by the independent mobile benchmarking for 3 years in a row.