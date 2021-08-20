Azerbaijani entities responsible for vaccinating employees against COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijani entities are responsible for vaccinating their employees against COVID-19, Ulvi Mehdiyev, the chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

According to Mehdiyev, the companies can control the vaccination of their employees through ‘personal cabinets’ on the icaze.gov.az portal.

"By the decision of the Operational Headquarters, 80 percent of the company's employees must have COVID passports, and the employers are responsible for this. To avoid administrative liability, they can find out through the ‘personal accounts’ on the icaze.gov.az portal who was vaccinated and who was not," he added.