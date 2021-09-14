Nar subscribers are now able to make donation to Karabakh Revival Fund

With the view to support the actions towards the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the liberated territories, Nar gives a handle for its customers to make donations to Karabakh Revival Fund directly from their balance. Subscribers can make appropriate selection of 1, 3, 5, 10, 20 and 50 AZN and text relevant figure to 8112 short number. Immediately after sending the SMS, the user will receive message about the status of the payment.

Notably, only the donated amount will be deducted from the balance and text message is free of charge. Subscribers can make a different amount of donations several times. For more information, please go to https://www.nar.az/en/qarabag-dirchelish-fonduna-destek/.

‘Karabakh Revival Fund’ was established upon the Decree dated January 4, 2021 by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. According to this decree, ‘Karabakh Revival Fund’ is a public legal entity which shall provide financial support and attract investment to the actions towards the restoration, reconstruction and transformation of the liberated territories into a region with sustainable economy and high prosperity, while ensuring the development of public-private partnership in this area, as well as carrying out necessary awareness campaigns at home and abroad. (https://qdf.gov.az/)

Those who want to donate to Karabakh Revival Fund may use various platforms. For further information, please visit https://qdf.gov.az/iane-et/.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8760 base stations, covering 90% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.