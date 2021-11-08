Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
Some 193 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 8 citizens, the second one to 21 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 164 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 9,917,741 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,997,514 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,435,101 - the second dose, and 485,126 people - the booster dose.
