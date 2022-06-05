Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Some 1,544 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 195 citizens, the second dose to 147, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,079 citizens. Some 123 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,733,819 vaccine doses were administered, 5,349,325 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,964 people - the second dose, 3,287,880 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,650 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.