Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. A total of 406 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 91 citizens, the second dose – 83 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 191 citizens. As many as 41 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,922,762 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,935 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,045 people – the second dose, 3,391,796 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,986 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.