Azerbaijan confirms 28 more COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan has detected 28 new COVID-19 cases, 26 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,477 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,209 of them have recovered, and 10,111 people have died. Currently, 154 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,205 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,519,926 tests have been conducted so far.