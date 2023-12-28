Baku Airport switches to enhanced work schedule on holidays

In connection with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will switch to an enhanced work schedule from December 28 to January 7, 2024 in order to ensure the comfort of passengers.

Baku Airport constantly strives to improve the quality of service by offering passengers optimal conditions while traveling. The enhanced operating mode is aimed at ensuring passenger safety, timely flights and maintaining a high level of service.

Given increased passenger traffic during the holidays, passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport 3 hours before flight departure to avoid possible delays.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport congratulates all passengers on the upcoming holidays, wishes bright experiences and safe travels!