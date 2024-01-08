Azerbaijan talks fake social media accounts related to presidential election candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. In certain social networks, fake accounts related to candidates registered for participation in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan are being created, as well as misinformation on behalf of the candidates is being spread, Media Development Agency and the State Special Communications Service and Information Security of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

"Leading up to the election, this type of activity is intentionally aimed at confusing public opinion and tarnishing the reputation of candidates. We urge the public not to trust such false and provocative messages but to rely solely on the official statements of candidates registered for participation in the presidential election and information posted on their official social media accounts," the statement noted.

"We call on the citizens of Azerbaijan, journalists, and activists always to demonstrate principled stances in such situations, to be vigilant, and not to fall under the influence of campaigns based on false information. Appropriate measures are being taken against the sources of such fake accounts," added the statement.

Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

