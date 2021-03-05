Norwegian company discloses amount of investments made in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Norwegian Equinor energy company has invested $25,000 to modernize a digital healthcare platform created for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the message made during the meeting of UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti and Head of Equinor Apsheron AS in Azerbaijan Fawad Quraishi on March 5.

A Memorandum of Understanding on the possibilities of future cooperation for sustainable development in Azerbaijan was signed during the meeting.

The online platform was developed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health with the support of the United Nations Development Program and is aimed at supporting the country in the fight against the pandemic.