VAT refund project in demand in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Media Analysis Center has conducted a survey within the project on "VAT refund" and bonus cards introduced in 2020, the Center told Trend.

Some 58.3 percent of respondents make various payments through the accumulated funds, 24.7 percent continue to save the amount on their cards, 5.3 percent - cash out and 11.7 percent do not use the VAT refund service.

Moreover, 51.2 percent of respondents said that the availability of bonus cards does not affect purchases in any way while 48.8 percent of survey participants prefer stores where such cards are available.

The survey results show that respondents more often use bonus and discount cards for purchases of food, clothing and footwear, as well as household appliances.

Among 676 respondents some 44 percent were women, 56 percent - men.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev