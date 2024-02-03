Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 22 January 1,7 29 January 1,7 23 January 1,7 30 January 1,7 24 January 1,7 31 January 1,7 25 January 1,7 1 February 1,7 26 January 1,7 2 February 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0049 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0072 manat and amounted to 1.8418 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 22 January 1,8534 29 January 1,8436 23 January 1,8529 30 January 1,8403 24 January 1,8470 31 January 1,8395 25 January 1,8489 1 February 1,8369 26 January 1,8427 2 February 1,8485 Average rate per week 1,8490 Average rate per week 1,8418

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 22 January 0,0192 29 January 0,0189 23 January 0,0193 30 January 0,0191 24 January 0,0192 31 January 0,0190 25 January 0,0192 1 February 0,0188 26 January 0,0191 2 February 0,0188 Average rate per week 0,0192 Average rate per week 0,0189

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0004 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0560 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 22 January 0,0563 29 January 0,0562 23 January 0,0562 30 January 0,0560 24 January 0,0561 31 January 0,0560 25 January 0,0562 1 February 0,0560 26 January 0,0561 2 February 0,0558 Average rate per week 0,0562 Average rate per week 0,0560

