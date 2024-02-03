Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
22 January
|
1,7
|
29 January
|
1,7
|
23 January
|
1,7
|
30 January
|
1,7
|
24 January
|
1,7
|
31 January
|
1,7
|
25 January
|
1,7
|
1 February
|
1,7
|
26 January
|
1,7
|
2 February
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0049 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0072 manat and amounted to 1.8418 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
22 January
|
1,8534
|
29 January
|
1,8436
|
23 January
|
1,8529
|
30 January
|
1,8403
|
24 January
|
1,8470
|
31 January
|
1,8395
|
25 January
|
1,8489
|
1 February
|
1,8369
|
26 January
|
1,8427
|
2 February
|
1,8485
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8490
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8418
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
22 January
|
0,0192
|
29 January
|
0,0189
|
23 January
|
0,0193
|
30 January
|
0,0191
|
24 January
|
0,0192
|
31 January
|
0,0190
|
25 January
|
0,0192
|
1 February
|
0,0188
|
26 January
|
0,0191
|
2 February
|
0,0188
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0192
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0189
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0004 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0560 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
22 January
|
0,0563
|
29 January
|
0,0562
|
23 January
|
0,0562
|
30 January
|
0,0560
|
24 January
|
0,0561
|
31 January
|
0,0560
|
25 January
|
0,0562
|
1 February
|
0,0560
|
26 January
|
0,0561
|
2 February
|
0,0558
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0562
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0560
