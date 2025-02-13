Transport Community calls for full integration of Western Balkans into TEN-T network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. During a discussion in Łódź today, Matej Zakonjšek, Director of the Transport Community Permanent Secretariat, emphasized the importance of fully integrating the Western Balkans into Europe's transport corridors to ensure a connected and secure Europe, Trend reports.

The event, titled "A New Era of European Transport – Challenges of the TEN-T Policy," was hosted by the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union. It focused on addressing key issues such as transport investments, digitalization, and sustainability, which are crucial for advancing Europe's transport landscape.

Zakonjšek highlighted that the Western Balkans face significant infrastructure challenges, with a large number of essential transport projects in the region still lacking funding. There are currently 80 projects within the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) framework that are yet to secure the necessary 25.8 billion euros in investment.

"The integration of the Western Balkans into the TEN-T network is not just a matter of infrastructure development; it is fundamental to the region's long-term resilience, sustainability, and economic prosperity," said Zakonjšek.