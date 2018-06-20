Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan increase number of bilateral flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed on increasing the number of bilateral flights, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan said in a message.

The relevant agreement was concluded by Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Lustaev and Deputy Head of the Uzbek State Inspectorate for Supervision over Safety of Operations Oleg Lim.

"The agreement aims to increase the number of flights on the existing Astana-Tashkent route from 4 to 6 flights a week and on the Almaty-Tashkent route from 7 to 10 flights a week. In total, the designated airlines of the two countries are now able to carry out 32 bilateral flights a week," the ministry said.

The airlines of the two countries are also expected to sign a commercial "Codeshare" agreement on mutually beneficial terms.

The sides also agreed that the already achieved results will contribute to the development of tourism, economic and trade ties, as well as, to reaching a new level of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in the aviation sphere.

