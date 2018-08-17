Turkish company to build export-oriented greenhouses in Kazakh region

17 August 2018 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The Turkish Dal Investment Holding Co. company will build a modern greenhouses in the cities of Turkestan and Kentau of Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, the governor's press service reported referring to the results of the meeting of Turkestan region Governor Zhanseiit Tuimebayev with Dal Holding Investment CO Deputy Director Cemalettin Çeker.

The parties debated issues concerning attraction of investments to the development of glass-house industry in Turkestan and Kentau.

According to the project proposed, up-to-date greeneries will be built in the territory of 200 ha, 80% of vegetables grown there will be exported, the rest of the vegetables will be supplied to the domestic market.

The governor charged the corresponding departments to render all round assistance to foreign investors. He paid special attention to the accelerated solution of issues on providing future greenhouses with natural gas and electricity at affordable rates.

Dal Holding Investment CO was founded in 1985 in Istanbul. It employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. The company is one of the worldly famous companies with a large capital turnover. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and installation of modern engineering structures.

Along with this, over 30 years of existence, the holding has achieved great success in the mining sector, the production of electric motors, cement, automated systems and engineering.

Today, there are 1,250 hectares of greeneries in the Turkestan region. Half of them are located in Saryagash district.

