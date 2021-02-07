China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants

Business 7 February 2021 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants

China’s market regulator released new anti-monopoly guidelines on Sunday that target internet platforms, tightening existing restrictions faced by the country’s tech giants, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The new rules formalise an earlier anti-monopoly draft law released in November and clarify a series of monopolistic practices that regulators plan to crack down on.

The guidelines are expected to put new pressure on the country’s leading internet services, including e-commerce sites such as Alibaba Group’s Taobao and Tmall marketplaces or JD.com. They will also cover payment services like Ant Group’s Alipay or Tencent Holding’s WeChat Pay.

The rules, issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on its website, bar companies from a range of behaviour, including forcing merchants to choose between the country’s top internet players, a long-time practice in the market.

SAMR said the latest guidelines would “stop monopolistic behaviours in the platform economy and protect fair competition in the market.”

The notice also said it will stop companies from price fixing, restricting technologies and using data and algorithms to manipulate the market.

In a Q&A accompanying the notice, SAMR said reports of internet-related anti-monopoly behaviour had been increasing, and that it was facing challenges regulating the industry.

“The behaviour is more concealed, the use of data, algorithms, platform rules and so on make it more difficult to discover and determine what are monopoly agreements,” it said.

China has in recent months started to tighten scrutiny of its tech giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach.

In December, regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group following the dramatic suspension of the $37 billion initial public offering plan of its payment affiliate, Ant Group.

At the time, regulators warned the company over practices including forcing merchants to sign exclusive cooperation pacts at the expense of other internet platforms.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kyrgyz, Kazakh PMs debate further cooperation between countries
Kyrgyz, Kazakh PMs debate further cooperation between countries
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan fulfills tax plan in January by 119%
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan fulfills tax plan in January by 119%
Loading Bars
Latest
Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business Other News 21:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's information technologies and security sector Economy 21:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 21:06
Hungary’s National Public Health Center approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Europe 20:50
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants Business 20:21
Science board member warns against South Africa COVID-19 variant Turkey 19:48
Ministry of Education renews recommendations amid pandemic Georgia 19:45
Uzbekistan's 2020 vegetable production revealed Uzbekistan 19:42
Azerbaijan talks execution of state budget revenues and expenditures for 2020 Economy 19:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 8 Oil&Gas 19:42
Bank of Israel buys $6.8 billion of forex in January, reserves jump to new record Finance 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 285 more COVID-19 recoveries Azerbaijan 18:45
Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers Economy 18:13
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 17:21
Military Oath taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 16:57
Tbilisi Transport Company ready to serve passengers from February 8 Transport 16:14
Turkey one of the cheapest places to work from home ICT 16:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:33
Khazar Consortium to purchase spare parts via tender Tenders 15:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 7 Society 15:33
Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case Finance 15:27
Section 230 bill to make it easier to hold social media platforms responsible US 14:34
Iranian Minister talks plans related to roads, railways and ports Transport 14:30
Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance Construction 14:12
India a major player in the Indian Ocean Region: Madagascar Defence Minister Other News 14:09
India approves supply of 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia Other News 14:06
India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations: Defence Minister Other News 14:03
Around 150 missing after glacier burst in north India, rescue operation underway Other News 13:46
Turkey aims to improve Czechia relations in all areas: envoy Turkey 13:19
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of its investments Business 13:16
Georgia reports 404 coronavirus cases, 799 recoveries, 14 deaths Georgia 13:15
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Czech Republic amid COVID-19 Business 13:15
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports of fruits, vegetable increase Business 13:14
Japan’s PM seeks to continue talks with Russia based on Singapore agreements Other News 13:07
Azerbaijan shows footage from Niyazqulular village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:35
Russia reports over 16,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:19
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to show upward trend Finance 11:32
Cuba to expand private sector employment Economy 11:22
Uzbekistan, US in talks over ESG report publication Uzbekistan 10:30
Fire destroys part of Termas de Rio Hondo International Autodrome in Argentina Other News 10:05
Iran shares data on total value of petrochemical products Business 09:48
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of materials Tenders 09:48
Georgia allows Iranian trucks to enter its territory Business 09:48
6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines, damages expected Other News 09:29
Azerbaijani ministry to sell mid-term bonds through auction Finance 09:14
Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease Turkey 08:53
Iran's Eslamabad e-Gharb petrochemical plant to be built at expense of domestic production Oil&Gas 08:10
Elections in Uzbekistan can be held in October Uzbekistan 07:51
No case of reinfection with Covid-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 07:48
Iran Air official outlines UK-Iran flights COVID-19 protocols Iran 07:41
Military seizes $90 mln worth of drugs in northwestern Mexico Other News 07:13
S.Korea reports 372 more COVID-19 cases, 80,896 in total World 06:14
Azerbaijan discloses electricity generation volume in 2020 Oil&Gas 05:01
5.4-magnitude quake hits 38 km NW of Yonakuni, Japan Other News 04:12
France reports 20,586 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to fall Europe 03:18
Road accident leaves 4 killed, 25 injured in Pakistan's Punjab Other News 02:29
WHO reports over 460,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 01:39
Kyrgyz, Kazakh PMs debate further cooperation between countries Kyrgyzstan 01:00
Foundation of new propylene plant laid in Iran Oil&Gas 00:58
Iranian gov't prepares plan on development of gas fields Oil&Gas 00:48
Amazon orders hundreds of trucks that run on natural gas World 00:14
South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul Other News 6 February 23:12
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry talks on private investments in electric power industry Oil&Gas 6 February 22:20
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 February 22:17
Calls for stricter measures as virus variants spread in Turkey Turkey 6 February 21:55
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines Kyrgyzstan 6 February 21:42
Georgian PM, WB Vice President discuss partnership strategy Georgia 6 February 21:36
Value of bonds issued in Iran expands Finance 6 February 21:21
Qatar reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, 153,690 in total Arab World 6 February 20:50
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 20:05
Lebanese diplomat performs namaz at Zangilan mosque - Trend TV (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 20:05
Representatives of Azerbaijani-based diplomatic corps visit Zangilan city Politics 6 February 20:04
Armenians destroyed Azerbaijani territories during occupation, says aide to president - Trend TV from Khudafarin (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:23
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 7 Oil&Gas 6 February 19:21
Port of Baku receives Turkish export freight trains Economy 6 February 19:11
Foreign diplomats visit Azerbaijan's Khudafarin Bridge (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:10
Azerbaijan shares footage from Gubadly district's Mughanly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:09
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine & Trade praises work done in industry sector Business 6 February 19:08
Georgia aspires to become the transport and logistics hub in post-COVID period Business 6 February 19:08
Several investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Uzbekistan 6 February 19:01
Azerbaijan sees growth in revenue from 2020 tea, coffee exports Business 6 February 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 6 February 18:21
Ukraine to receive 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in February Other News 6 February 18:16
UzAuto Motors terminates Chevrolet Equinox vehicle supply Transport 6 February 17:21
Azerbaijani, Turkish National Commissions for UNESCO hold consultations Politics 6 February 16:37
Eurasian Development Bank to co-op with Kazakh Trade Ministry on digital projects support Business 6 February 16:35
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be able to handle over 1K passengers per hour Construction 6 February 16:34
Iran's electricity generation capacity to grow Oil&Gas 6 February 16:34
Coronavirus vaccination to be launched in Iran this week Society 6 February 15:00
Foreign diplomats view Armenian-destroyed culture house in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 6 Society 6 February 14:58
It's really painful to see such destruction scenes in Azerbaijani Jabrayil - Croatian ambassador Politics 6 February 14:55
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:55
Exports from Iran's Alborz Province increase Business 6 February 14:53
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for steam boilers via tender Tenders 6 February 14:53
U.S. Blinken makes first call to Saudi foreign minister US 6 February 14:11
Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions of Armenia in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:09
EU Parliamentarians Back India-South Africa Covid Vaccine Patent Proposal Other News 6 February 14:08
Barbados PM writes to PM Modi, thanks India for Covid-19 vaccine doses Other News 6 February 13:54
KIBA says ‘thank you’ to India Other News 6 February 13:53
All news