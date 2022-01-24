Azerbaijan unveils number of businesses affected during second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

During the 44-day second Karabakh war, the number of affected small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan amounted to 294, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said at a press conference on the results of 2021, Trend reports.

According to him, payment of compensation to the entrepreneurs for the caused damage in the amount of 4.7 million manat ($2.7 million) has been ensured.

The establishment of the assessment of damage to entrepreneurs was entrusted to the Agency for the Development of SMEs.

