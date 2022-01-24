Azerbaijan unveils number of businesses affected during second Karabakh war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
During the 44-day second Karabakh war, the number of affected small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan amounted to 294, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said at a press conference on the results of 2021, Trend reports.
According to him, payment of compensation to the entrepreneurs for the caused damage in the amount of 4.7 million manat ($2.7 million) has been ensured.
The establishment of the assessment of damage to entrepreneurs was entrusted to the Agency for the Development of SMEs.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO)
India's Republic Day 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras, vintage and modern platforms on display