UAE supports Turkmenistan's initiatives in energy sphere

24 July 2018 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 24

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

A meeting with Mohammed Haji Al-Khouri, the Director General of the Charity Foundation of the UAE named after Khalifa Bin Zayed al-Nahyan has been held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UAE delegation expressed full support for international initiatives of Turkmenistan on sustainable energy, security, transit and transport, the message says.

The parties also discussed the prospects of interstate relations in such areas as political, trade and economic, education and science spheres.

The relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE are characterized by a high level of trust based on the principles of mutual respect and equal partnership, the participants of the meeting noted.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players in the energy market of the Caspian region and ranks fourth in the world in terms of gas reserves.

Turkmenistan supplies gas to China and to Iran at the present stage. Construction of the Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is also under way. The Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project to be laid through Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe is also being discussed.

