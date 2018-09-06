International forum on electric power industry opens in Ashgabat

6 September 2018 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The three-day exhibition-conference entitled as "Main trends of development of energy industry of Turkmenistan" has opened in Ashgabat Sept. 6, the organizers of the event - the Ministry of Energy and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan said in a statement.

The participants of the event, which will continue until September 8 inclusive, will be informed about the investment climate and prospects for the development of the energy sector of Turkmenistan.

The agenda includes attraction of foreign investments, modernization of generating and distributing capacities and energy saving in the electric power industry.

The Concept for the development of the electric power industry in 2013-2020 is implemented in Turkmenistan, according to which six new power plants have been built in different regions of the country.

At this stage, Turkmen electricity is exported to Afghanistan and Iran. The project of construction of a 500 kilovolt high-voltage transmission line in the direction of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan is being implemented.

Earlier it was reported that the total amount of electricity produced in Turkmenistan by 2024 is planned to be brought up to 33 billion kilowatts/hours, which is 27.2 percent more than the amount planned for 2018.

According to the latest published data, the export of Turkmen electricity for the eleven months of 2017 amounted to 3,246,737,000 kilowatt/hours.

