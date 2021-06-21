Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.07 per barrel last week, having risen by $3.41 (2.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $76.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.53.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.42 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.57 (2.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.87.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $70.97 per barrel, growing by $1.76 (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.37.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.22 per barrel, which is $1.9 (2.6 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $73.22 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.54.

Oil grade/date June 14, 2021 June 15, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 17, 2021 June 18, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $74.61 $75.18 $76.52 $74.53 $74.54 $75.0 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $73.97 $74.54 $75.86 $73.87 $73.88 $74.42 Urals (EX NOVO) $70.4 $70.97 $72.29 $70.37 $70.86 $70.97 Brent Dated $72.54 $73.14 $74.47 $72.58 $73.38 $73.22

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev