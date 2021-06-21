Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Oil&Gas 21 June 2021 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.07 per barrel last week, having risen by $3.41 (2.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $76.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.53.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.42 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.57 (2.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.87.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $70.97 per barrel, growing by $1.76 (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.37.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.22 per barrel, which is $1.9 (2.6 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $73.22 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.54.

Oil grade/date

June 14, 2021

June 15, 2021

June 16, 2021

June 17, 2021

June 18, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$74.61

$75.18

$76.52

$74.53

$74.54

$75.0

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$73.97

$74.54

$75.86

$73.87

$73.88

$74.42

Urals (EX NOVO)

$70.4

$70.97

$72.29

$70.37

$70.86

$70.97

Brent Dated

$72.54

$73.14

$74.47

$72.58

$73.38

$73.22

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Early parliamentary elections in Armenia marred by aggressive rhetoric - PACE observers
Early parliamentary elections in Armenia marred by aggressive rhetoric - PACE observers
Party of Armenian acting Prime Minister lacks 0.08% of votes to single-handedly form gov't (UPDATE)
Party of Armenian acting Prime Minister lacks 0.08% of votes to single-handedly form gov't (UPDATE)
Pashinyan to hold rally of his supporters in Yerevan
Pashinyan to hold rally of his supporters in Yerevan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
AvtoVAZ eyes launching assembly of Lada and Renault cars in Uzbekistan Transport 16:03
Kaspersky talks cybersecurity measures Azerbaijani schools must take when using internet ICT 15:53
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani gas exported to Georgia Oil&Gas 15:50
Turkmenistan - main gas supplier to China in April 2021 Oil&Gas 15:50
Early parliamentary elections in Armenia marred by aggressive rhetoric - PACE observers Armenia 15:32
German union calls for Amazon workers to strike on ‘Prime Day’ Europe 15:21
Qatar says only vaccinated fans allowed at World Cup 2022 Arab World 15:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 15:16
Georgia notes rise in export of domestic goods abroad Business 15:14
Certain facilities put into operation in Iran's free trade, special economic zones Business 15:13
Kazakhstan hopes trilateral statements to contribute to lasting peace in region - Deputy PM Politics 15:11
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry inks tender contract with Italian ESE Oil&Gas 15:01
Iran's president-elect Raisi talks government's future plans, JCPOA Nuclear Program 15:00
Trend News Agency, Nizami Ganjavi International Center sign Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 15:00
Iran's president-elect Raisi rejects direct talks with Joe Biden Politics 14:53
Kazakhstan ready for mutual recognition of COVID passports with Azerbaijan Society 14:49
Delegation of Azerbaijani defense ministry to participate in int’l conference in Moscow Politics 14:48
Azerbaijan expanding co-op with UNIDO to speed up transition to 4th industrial revolution Business 14:43
Uzbekistan may become major exporter of chemical products and fertilizers - IFC Finance 14:41
Next stage of Iran's nuclear discussions may be the last stage – MFA Nuclear Program 14:32
Caspian region to be important for next 50 years - Turkish ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:31
Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget exceed forecast - minister Economy 14:25
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani gas imported by Italy Oil&Gas 14:19
Azerbaijan’s delegation taking part in PACE Summer Session 2021 Politics 14:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 21 Society 14:16
Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Egypt with medals (PHOTO) Society 14:14
Volume of cargo processed in Georgian seaports down Transport 14:13
Gold-bearing ores processing project to be implemented in Kazakhstan's Akmola Business 14:11
Majority of Uzbek banks increase number of plastic cards Finance 14:05
Iran's relations with Azerbaijan to further develop – Hassan Rouhani Business 14:00
Ties of comprehensive partnership established between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – Deputy PM Politics 13:59
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Galacha village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 13:59
Armenia’s refusal to provide minefield maps exacerbates situation - FM (PHOTO) Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan believes Armenian authorities to draw correct conclusions having analyzed cause of internal crisis – FM Politics 13:41
Azerbaijani FM talks meeting of intergovernmental commission with Kazakhstan Politics 13:41
Azerbaijan working to restore religious monuments belonging to Caucasian Albania Politics 13:14
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant suspends operations Nuclear Program 13:11
Russian FM, OSCE SecGen to discuss Karabakh issue Politics 13:10
German companies to be informed on offers, opportunities in liberated lands of Azerbaijan - ambassador (Exclusive) Business 13:08
Kazakhstan multifold decreases exports to Lithuania Business 13:06
Iran welcomes Azerbaijan's proposal for "3+3" regional cooperation platform Politics 13:03
American Airlines to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operations US 12:55
Zangezur corridor to create huge opportunities for regional states, including Armenia - analyst Politics 12:53
Iran still undecided over selling cars via Stock Exchange Business 12:52
Israel urges adolescents to get vaccinated, citing Delta variant Israel 12:51
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to offer up to 40% of satellite firm in IPO Arab World 12:49
Projects on participation of Iranian companies in Karabakh to be determined Construction 12:49
Azerbaijani president receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army - LIVE Politics 12:47
Azerbaijan is a strategic partner - Argentina ambassador (Exclusive) Economy 12:44
India-EU trade and investment agreements - The way forward Other News 12:44
Epidemic is crawling or in retreat: Active cases falling in 90% districts across India Other News 12:43
Azerbaijan plays big role in Germany’s policy to diversify energy supplies - ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:43
India-UAE travel: Stranded expats jubilant as Dubai eases travel restrictions Other News 12:42
India: 105-year-old man beats Covid-19 Other News 12:42
Envoy: India keen to resume vaccine export to Bangladesh Other News 12:42
Production ramped up, 13.5 crore jabs will be available in July in India Other News 12:41
Kyrgyz leader discusses fight against COVID-19 with Kremlin official Kyrgyzstan 12:39
SOCAR Turkey group companies win three awards Oil&Gas 12:38
Covid second wave won't sting Indian economy Other News 12:36
Kaspersky Lab ready to help Azerbaijani enterprises to switch to Industry 4.0 ICT 12:35
Iran's judiciary helps banks obtain unsettled claims Politics 12:34
Azerbaijan opens criminal case over deforestation in Lachin by Armenia Politics 12:34
Azerbaijani FM meets Kazakh deputy PM (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:30
Kazakhstan doubles exports to Finland Business 12:26
Kazakhstan talks industrialization projects implemented in 2020 Kazakhstan 12:25
Iran should use its potential to export gas to Pakistan - expert Business 12:25
Working groups to discuss Iran's participation in de-mining of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 12:23
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:20
Seven students of Baku Higher Oil School gain employment at ‘Azerikimya’ Society 12:08
Iran takes break from Vienna talks, claims 'agreement is closer than ever' Nuclear Program 12:07
Number of vehicles registered in Georgia increases Business 12:07
Iran's export strategy need diversity - Trade Promotion Organization Business 11:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives Kazakh deputy prime minister Society 11:56
Business Association of Georgia reveals data on country's business climate Business 11:55
Uzbekistan, Austria consider use of innovative tech in agricultural products output Uzbekistan 11:50
Kazakhstan's biggest gas supply company to buy measuring equipment via tender Business 11:49
Aksu gold recovery plant being launched in Kazakhstan's Akmola Business 11:42
Uzbekistan releases data on its foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 11:40
Georgia sees increase in watermelon imports Business 11:35
Dubai Airshow to take place under capacity restrictions, organiser says Arab World 11:34
Kazakhstan's economy dynamically recovering - PM Kazakhstan 11:29
Australian PM promises more COVID-19 shots to states as Sydney cluster grows Other News 11:29
Preliminary court hearing begins in Baku on case of another Armenian terrorist group (PHOTO) Politics 11:27
Iran's flights to Moscow continue despite COVID-19 warnings Business 11:25
Iran to resume flights to Pakistan and France Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan, Germany have great prospects for co-op in education - ambassador Politics 11:18
Frontline Corona warriors made Yoga their shield and also helped their patients: PM (PHOTO) Other News 10:57
Don’t get left behind: developing skills for a digital future in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 10:57
Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss opportunities of co-op on renewable energy Oil&Gas 10:52
European companies ready to reinvest in Azerbaijan's economy Economy 10:52
Uzbekistan boosts car engine production in 5M2021 Transport 10:48
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 14 through June 18) Finance 10:42
Azerbaijan, Iran to make great progress in water, electricity sectors co-op - ambassador Oil&Gas 10:39
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview) Politics 10:31
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally reaches 115,615 Kyrgyzstan 10:24
Israeli plant sensors co InnerPlant raises $5.65m Israel 10:13
Iranian currency rates for June 21 Finance 10:11
Nearly 160 km of gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria already welded Oil&Gas 10:11
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 21 Uzbekistan 10:11
bp details planned work on solar energy project in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:59
All news