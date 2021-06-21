Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.07 per barrel last week, having risen by $3.41 (2.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $76.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.53.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.42 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.57 (2.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.87.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $70.97 per barrel, growing by $1.76 (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.37.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.22 per barrel, which is $1.9 (2.6 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $73.22 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.54.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 14, 2021
|
June 15, 2021
|
June 16, 2021
|
June 17, 2021
|
June 18, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$74.61
|
$75.18
|
$76.52
|
$74.53
|
$74.54
|
$75.0
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$73.97
|
$74.54
|
$75.86
|
$73.87
|
$73.88
|
$74.42
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$70.4
|
$70.97
|
$72.29
|
$70.37
|
$70.86
|
$70.97
|
Brent Dated
|
$72.54
|
$73.14
|
$74.47
|
$72.58
|
$73.38
|
$73.22
