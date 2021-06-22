Azerbaijan creating Energy Efficiency Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Energy Efficiency Fund is being created in Azerbaijan, according to the new bill "On the rational use of energy resources and on energy efficiency", discussed at the extraordinary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on June 22.

In accordance with the bill, the body (structure) established by the relevant structure of the executive power will create the Energy Efficiency Fund to rationally use the energy resources, stimulate and encourage the energy efficiency measures.

The Fund will implement the incentive measures to promote the activity to ensure energy efficiency.