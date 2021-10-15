Brent oil price on the ICE exchange up over $ 85/barrel
The cost of a Brent crude oil futures contract for December 2021 delivery on the London ICE exchange went up by 1.23% and reached $ 85.03 per barrel, according to data from the trading floor at 10:50 on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The last time the price of Brent exceeded $ 85 per barrel was in October 2018. By 10:05 Moscow time, the price of Brent crude oil slowed down its growth to $ 84.74 per barrel (+ 0.88%).
The cost of a WTI crude oil futures went up by 0.73% to $ 81.36 per barrel.
