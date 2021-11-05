Azerbaijan supports all global requirements on climate change - energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan supports all global requirements on climate change, and proposes its own ways of solving this problem, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

Shahbazov made the remark during panel discussions on "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19".

According to him, the forum has turned into a platform for discussion and solution of global problems.

"The global climatic change is on the agenda of all countries of the world today, and this issue was actively discussed in Glasgow. I believe that the responsibility assigned to us in this area should be regulated by political instruments," Shahbazov said.

"For example, the current situation with the state of energy in Europe should not receive further development," the minister pointed out. "We must help the European countries to solve this problem. In addition, in solving any issue, we cannot focus on one sector, we must solve everyday problems in a more extended way."

He also said that in 2020 the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in electricity production in the world has reached 29 percent.

"We know that this is not enough, and we must expand the existing potential of renewable energy sources," added the minister.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.