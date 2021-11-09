Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $85.12 per barrel, having decreased by $2.11 (2.41 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $87.08 per barrel, while the minimum - $82.75.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.6 per barrel last week, down by $1.5 cents (7.74 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.06.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.74 per barrel, which is $1.26 (1.53 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $82.26 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.40.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $83.61 per barrel, decreasing by $1.08 or by 1.27 percent.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.70 per barrel, while the minimum - $81.89.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Nov.1, 2021
|
Nov.2, 2021
|
Nov.3, 2021
|
Nov.4, 2021
|
Nov.5, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$88.19
|
$88.17
|
$87.13
|
$86.89
|
$85.78
|
$87.23
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$87.25
|
$87.23
|
$85.95
|
$84.83
|
$85.21
|
$86.1
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$83.00
|
$83.05
|
$81.82
|
$80.89
|
$81.25
|
$82
|
Brent Dated
|
$86.12
|
$85.85
|
$84.48
|
$83.41
|
$83.63
|
$84.69
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev