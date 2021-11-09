Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $85.12 per barrel, having decreased by $2.11 (2.41 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $87.08 per barrel, while the minimum - $82.75.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.6 per barrel last week, down by $1.5 cents (7.74 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.06.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.74 per barrel, which is $1.26 (1.53 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $82.26 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.40.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $83.61 per barrel, decreasing by $1.08 or by 1.27 percent.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.70 per barrel, while the minimum - $81.89.

Oil grade/date Nov.1, 2021 Nov.2, 2021 Nov.3, 2021 Nov.4, 2021 Nov.5, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $88.19 $88.17 $87.13 $86.89 $85.78 $87.23 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $87.25 $87.23 $85.95 $84.83 $85.21 $86.1 Urals (EX NOVO) $83.00 $83.05 $81.82 $80.89 $81.25 $82 Brent Dated $86.12 $85.85 $84.48 $83.41 $83.63 $84.69

