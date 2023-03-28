TAP updates on volume of gas transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline has delivered over 22 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, said Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director at the European Gas Conference, Trend reports.

“To meet the market demand, we have been close to full utilization since mid-February 22 and we have developed commercial products to increase short-term capacity,” he added.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

