Uzbekistan reveals small businesses' contribution to industrial production for 11M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 5. Small enterprises in Uzbekistan produced goods worth 246 trillion soums ($18.9 billion) from January through November 2024.

As per data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this volume has increased by percent compared to the same period in 2023 (151.1 trillion soums, or $11.6 billion in January-November 2023).

The contribution of small enterprises accounted for 31.5 percent of the country's total industrial production.

The highest contribution of small businesses to industrial production was recorded in the Surkhandarya region at 60.3 percent. The Fergana (54.4 percent) and Namangan (50.5 percent) regions also ranked among the top three.

In comparison, the share of small businesses in Tashkent was 40 percent, while the lowest contribution was observed in the Navoi region at 8.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrial products worth 780.8 trillion soums ($60 billion) from January through November 2024. This figure has increased by 34.9 percent year-on-year (578.8 trillion soums, or $44.7 billion in January–November 2023).