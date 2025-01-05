Kazakhstan plans to train government staff in AI by 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 5. Kazakhstan is set to roll out the red carpet for educational programs and courses on artificial intelligence, aiming to have government employees well-versed in AI tools by 2025, Trend reports.

This was brought to light during a government gathering held at AstanaHub, presided over by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov.In the meeting, the Prime Minister laid down the law with a string of directives aimed at bolstering the push for digital transformation and rolling out pertinent solutions under the umbrella of the Artificial Intelligence Development Concept through 2029 and the fresh Artificial Intelligence Law.

With the public in the dark about the latest happenings in artificial intelligence, the Ministry of Digital Development has been handed the ball to not only enhance current digital solutions but also to shed some light on how Kazakhstanis can make the most of them.

Also, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to train government employees in artificial intelligence tools by 2025. The Ministry of Digital Development, in collaboration with regional akimats (local authorities), has been assigned this task. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education is to create educational programs and courses on artificial intelligence.

Additionally, during the off-site government meeting at AstanaHub, Olzhas Bektenov instructed to ensure transparency and security in the use of artificial intelligence.