Kazakhstan announces deadline for completing investigation into AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The final report on the investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane in Kazakhstan, which occurred in late December 2024, will be approved no later than three years from now, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

"The investigation into the aviation accident, which occurred on December 25, 2024, involving an Embraer E190AR aircraft with registration number 4K-AZ65, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, is being conducted in accordance with the order of the Minister for Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated July 27, 2017, No. 505.

According to paragraph 32 of the order, the duration of the investigation into an aviation accident with human casualties, from the creation of the commission to the approval of the final report on the results of the investigation, generally does not exceed 36 months, unless additional research is required," the ministry added.

To note, the wrecked Embraer 190 aircraft of AZAL, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and five crew members on board, totaling 67 individuals. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

“Black box” of the plane has been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.

