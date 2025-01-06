Leonardo committed to supporting Central Asia's growing needs in security and defense - Angelo Cecchini (Exclusive interview)​

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Leonardo, the Italian aerospace and defense company, views Central Asia as a vital region for expanding its innovative solutions in aerospace, defense, and security, said Angelo Cecchini, the company's Vice President of International Business Development for North East Asia, Oceania, Central Asia, and the India region, in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"The commercial footprint of Leonardo in Central Asia is rich in terms of technologies provided and sectors of application, representing a solid foundation for the company’s future growth in the region," he noted.

Leonardo’s offerings in Central Asia already span a wide range of advanced technologies, including helicopters, secure communications, naval defense solutions, satellite services for both civil and military applications, combat and training aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to the VP, these solutions demonstrate Leonardo’s commitment to addressing the region’s evolving needs.

"In response to the growing necessities in the region, leveraging its advanced technologies in aerospace, defense, and security, Leonardo is willing to offer its expertise for the modernization of armed forces," Cecchini emphasized. This modernization encompasses rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, radar systems, UAVs, and border security solutions.

The VP highlighted the importance of Leonardo's border security solutions, describing them as "designed for integration into a net-centric architecture for full situational awareness and control across air, land, and maritime domains".

In addition to hardware, Leonardo prioritizes cybersecurity, offering cutting-edge solutions to protect governments and critical infrastructures from increasingly sophisticated threats. Cecchini pointed out that, in today’s world, cybersecurity is indispensable: "Our solutions provide protection and resilience against cyberattacks, ensuring the security of sensitive data and operations".

Leonardo also invests heavily in training programs tailored for defense and cybersecurity professionals. "Specialized defense and cyber training programs are of great importance," Cecchini remarked. "These programs enable customers and end-users to maximize the effectiveness of new equipment and adopt best practices in operational scenarios".

Central Asia’s strategic role as a geographical bridge between Asia and Europe, its abundant energy resources, and its influence on regional stability for international security make it a focal point for Leonardo’s efforts.

Rather than pursuing short-term business opportunities through a standard client-supplier business model, Cecchini explained that Leonardo aims to establish long-lasting relations with partner countries, focusing on providing tailored solutions that are specifically designed to meet the particular necessities of each country, ensuring the necessary levels of independency in system utilization while fully respecting sovereignty requirements in the management of data and information.

The strength of Leonardo lies not only in the high technological standards of its portfolio, but also in its ability to offer modular and scalable solutions that can be progressively built and fully integrated to ensure the highest operational effectiveness, which allows for long-term solutions that evolve with the changing needs of the region. This, Cecchini said, is a key factor in positioning Leonardo as a trusted partner in enhancing the region’s defense and security infrastructure, while also promoting long-term growth and stability.

Leonardo’s contributions are focused on three main areas:

Security : Providing solutions to protect against terroristic attacks, smuggling, and cyber threats, which are increasingly becoming critical issues in the region.

: Providing solutions to protect against terroristic attacks, smuggling, and cyber threats, which are increasingly becoming critical issues in the region. Infrastructures : Enabling the secure development of transport and communication networks, as well as the management of natural resources, which are crucial for the sustainable growth of Central Asia.

: Enabling the secure development of transport and communication networks, as well as the management of natural resources, which are crucial for the sustainable growth of Central Asia. Disaster Relief: Offering specific solutions for natural disaster prevention and management, to ensure the region can effectively respond to and mitigate the effects of natural calamities.

"Through its cutting-edge technologies, Leonardo is committed to continuing its contribution to support the Central Asian countries to respond to their growing needs, helping to strengthen their security infrastructure and create an environment of long-term peace and stability," he added.

Cecchini underscored Leonardo’s readiness to support the Middle Corridor's goal of bridging Europe and Asia with secure, efficient, and sustainable connectivity infrastructure.

"The region’s pivotal role in bridging Europe and Asia is confirmed and strengthened through the Middle Corridor initiative," said Cecchini. "This initiative presents several opportunities for Leonardo to contribute to the creation of a secure, efficient, and sustainable connectivity infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a key partner for regional development".

Moreover, Leonardo aims to leverage its advanced capabilities in border control and critical infrastructure protection to ensure seamless and secure trade along the Middle Corridor. Cecchini highlighted the company’s leading-edge expertise in secure communications as a cornerstone of its potential contributions, including satellite-based solutions, terrestrial communication systems, and robust cybersecurity measures.

"Our solutions ensure the reliability and security of data transmission while enabling the monitoring and management of transports—be it railways, highways, or ports—essential for logistics and trade," he emphasized.

Beyond secure communications, Leonardo is poised to enhance logistics operations with its Earth-observation services and advanced digital tools. Cecchini noted that Earth-observation technologies can enable real-time cargo tracking and predictive analytics, providing valuable insights for logistics optimization.

"Leonardo's digitalization and AI-based solutions, powered by our supercomputer 'Da Vinci' can improve the efficiency of regional logistics networks," Cecchini said. These capabilities, he explained, enhance supply chain visibility, optimize freight movement, and improve multimodal transport hubs, fostering greater connectivity across the region.

Further speaking, Angelo Cecchini emphasized Leonardo’s commitment to forging lasting partnerships in the region rather than pursuing short-term opportunities. "Central Asia is widely recognized for its strategic role as a bridge between Asia and Europe, its energy resources, and its importance for regional and international security".

Leonardo is focused on providing modular and scalable solutions tailored to meet the region’s needs in security, infrastructure, and disaster relief. The company’s offerings include technologies for protecting against terrorism and cyber threats, enabling secure transport and resource management, and supporting natural disaster prevention and response.

During COP29 in Baku, Leonardo highlighted its contribution to climate adaptation and decarbonization efforts, showcasing space-based technologies for resource management, environmental monitoring, and disaster resilience. "Our expertise supports sustainable energy and technologies, including clean energy deployment and risk mitigation," the VP noted.

Leonardo is also exploring alternative propulsion systems, such as hybrid-electric and hydrogen-based technologies, to support Central Asia’s modernization of aviation in a sustainable way.

"We aim to promote long-term growth and stability by offering tailored solutions and respecting the sovereignty of our partners," Cecchini concluded, positioning Leonardo as a trusted ally in the region’s future development.